Scouting Snapshots

Blackpool District Scout Council has a very fine tradition in acknowledging awards for all ages.

Recently it was the turn of the leaders and young leaders, who were praised for their dedication.

A group of Blackpool District Explorer Scouts and Explorer Scout Young Leaders, aged between 14 and 18, achieved their Platinum, Diamond, and Young Leaders Award.

The event was held at The Health Academy, Lancashire Teaching Hospital, NHS Foundation Trust, based at the Royal Preston Hospital, in the presence of the young people’s families and the County Commissioner for West Lancashire Steve Morton.

The presentations were made by Andy Mitchell, news desk editor at Radio Wave, and a former member of the 1st Bispham Scout Group.

The Platinum and Diamond Awards require youngsters to complete challenges while the Explorer Scouts Young Leader Scheme is dedicated to Explorer Scouts who volunteer alongside adult leaders.

A spokesman said: “Congratulations to our Explorer Scouts and Explorer Scouts Young Leaders who received either their awards at the West Lancashire Explorer Scouts presentation.”

* To get involved in Blackpool District Scout Council, visit the website https://blackpoolscouts.org.uk/

Thirty years of dedication

A Blackpool Scout leader has been praised for 30 years of service to the world of Scouting.

The members of the 23rd Blackpool Scout Group, based at the church Hall of St Mary Church on Mayfield Avenue, gathered together to recognise a ‘30 years of dedicated service’ by leader Karen Ticehurst, who has been a leader, and assistant group Scout leader in that time.

She has also been on the West Lancashire County Training Team as the Blackpool district training manager responsible for the local and national leadership training programme for new leaders.

Karen was presented with flowers, a card, and gifts.

Aiming for the top awards

Blackpool district youth commissioner Jordan Shuck has completed the most sought after award for young people in Scouting, the Queen’s Scout Award.

Jordan, who completed the final parts of his Queen’s Scout Award last week, had to complete a series of challenges and experiences to gain the award.

These included a trip to India, where he taught English language lessons to children in a school in Mcleod Ganj.

He also trekked for four days in the Yorkshire Dales with a group of DofE Gold participants, developed and grew Scouting in the local community, and delivered a series of evening programmes for 1st Bispham Beavers.

Another part was a residential project at YHA Eskdale to complete tasks in and around the hostel as well as running a children’s cinema and completing his Duke of Edinburgh Gold award.

Jordan said: “I am proud to have completed my Queen’s Scout Award and joined my mum, dad and grandad who also have their Queen’s Scout Awards.

“It was a challenging journey but it was fun to complete lots of different activities.

“I would recommend any young person in Scouting to aim for their top awards!”