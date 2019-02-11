Scouting Snapshots

Have your say

Whilst large parts of the country came to a standstill with the heavy snow falls, a hardy bunch of Blackpool District Explorers Scouts and Young leaders took part in their annual winter camp.

Annastasia Rebekah-Bartlett, young leader co-ordinator for Blackool District, said: “Explorer Scouts and Explorer Scout Young Leaders attended their annual winter camp at Patterdale Hall in the Lake District last weekend.

“On the Saturday, two levels of walks were offered to the young people - high level and low level.

“Those who chose the high level had a snow filled walk up Helvellyn, and the low level walkers enjoyed a gentle start on the Ullswater Steamer to Howtown followed by a scenic walk back to the hall.

“After tea the young people held a district forum where some good ideas were generated and discussions were had.

“That was then followed by a team negotiation Jeep challenge.

“Sunday saw a very wet day at Grizedale Forest with the young people racing from one end of the forest to the visitors centre without being caught by the leader teams - this really tested their navigation skills.

“Overall, a fantastic weekend was had by all and they’re ready for more adventures.”

Kind Cubs show their love

Plenty of pink and white cards, with lots of heart shapes, were the order of the day when the Beaver Scouts and Cubs of the 11th Blackpool Scout Group met last Wednesday evening.

The youngsters got into making their wonderful cards, for their loved ones with messages of love written inside.

Apart from the joy of making their cards, this activity would also go towards helping them gain their Creativity Badge which also includes saying a poem, short play, performing a dance or puppet show, constructing a model, and using their imagination by creating a super hero, or cartoon hero and writing a short story.

Scouts take on Bowlander

For many years West Lancashire Scout Council has held a County Scout Challenge known traditionally as Bowlander.

It takes its name from the area not far from the County Camp Site Waddecar; an area covering Beacon Fell and the surrounding Bowland Terrain.

Because of the environment, and being held just before spring, all the youngsters aged between 10 and a half and 14 who take part are given guidance and training before the actual activity.

Stewart Swan, assistant district commissioner for the Scout Section, said: “Troops from the 5th, 7th, 37th and 23rd Blackpool attended a very snowy and icy Bowlander competition training day.

“The event is based on Beacon Fell.

“The day was very sunny but cold.

“The Scouts enjoyed finding the orienteering post set around the fell.

“The afternoon saw a walk lower down from the fell, practising map reading skills.

“The day was also attended by Scouts from other district in West Lancashire, as it is a county run event.

“In all, approximately 60 took part plus Scout leaders.”