Scouting Snapshots

Youngsters from the 37th Blackpool Scout Group learned the basics of cooking at a recent meeting.

With cutting boards and a selection of kitchen knives, the Cubs enjoyed slicing up a selection of vegetables to make a delicious vegetable soup.

After the preparation, the youngsters then went through the process of clearing up to ensure that the cutting boards and knives were cleaned in the proper way, in the kitchen of the church hall where they are based.

All the ingredients were then cooked in a pan for about 20 minutes before the Cubs – who are aged between eight and 10.5 years-old – then tasted their work

The activity will go towards the Personal Challenge/ Skills Award/Team Work sections of their Chief Scout Silver Award.

It will also contribute to evidence for preparing to make a small meal and the Health and Fitness Badge.

In the other room at the 37th Blackpool HQ, the Beaver Scouts enjoyed an evening of moulding together with air drying clay to make models of their own choice, from ducks to snowmen to a doll.

They had a great time during the evening and fun was had by all.

Busy year ahead for Scouts

Every couple of months Blackpool District Scout Council, which has over 250 adult leaders, supported by many Young Explorer Scout Leaders, attends Blackpool Golf Club for a Joint Council meeting.

Last Tuesday’s meeting consisted of an up date about our Swimming Gala, St George’s Day Dinner and Dance, and District Activity in Stanley Park for St George’s Day.

The Youth Shaped programme for our ‘Mission Possible Challenge’ in February and our District Camp in June were also discussed, and there was a short talk about Mental Health issues by a mental health nurse, who is also a member of the District.

How to keep everyone safe

As a district, our upmost priority is to keep our young people, and leaders who take care of them, safe.

So on a regular basis we hold refresher courses on safeguarding.

Steve Williamson, Blackpool District Scouts Safeguarding Lead, said: “On Monday evening a number of leaders from Blackpool District Scouts attended an ongoing Safeguarding Awareness Training session.

“These sessions form part of the training made available to all leaders to help them in their roles and to ensure that we are up to date in our awareness of safeguarding issues that we may from time to time encounter.

“Our leaders run meetings and activities for over 800 young people in Blackpool week on week on a totally voluntary basis with an obligation to maintain the validity of their training.

“This puts them in a better place to carry out their roles.

“Courses are run by trained trainers who, for themselves, must take refresher courses for the material they use.

“Much information is taken from the NSPCC, CEOP and Thinkuknow, especially in the fast-moving technology world of apps and social media.”