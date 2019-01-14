Scouting Snapshots

The 6th Blackpool Scout Group was one of the first troops to return after the festive break for a new year of fun and games.

Based at Marton United Reform Church Hall on Wordsworth Avenue, the group’s Beavers met last Wednesday evening for a game of tag football.

After all their running around they were given a chance to visit their beloved tuck shop.

Following the Beavers meeting, the Cub Pack gathered to take part in a Team Work Challenge that would go towards gaining their Chief Scout Silver Award, which takes more than two years to complete.

One of their tasks was to work out car motifs, sports logos, charities, Cub Scout badges, common signs, characters, and land marks.

A brilliant evening was had by all.

To found out more about how to join a Beaver, Cub, Scout or Explorer Scout group near you visit https://blackpoolscouts.org.uk/

Thanks to Co-op customers

Co-op customers and workers raised £7,210 for the 44th Scout Group through the Local Community Fund.

Annastacia Rebekah Bartlett, from the group, said: “A year ago we would never have imagined the amount of money that has been raised from the Local Community Fund Co-op.

“The young people of the 44th will benefit greatly from this money and new equipment can be purchased to provide more young people with opportunities to take part in Scouting.

“Thank you to the manager at the Co-op in town who allowed one of our Scouts to hold several bake sales and thank you to Co-op customers who chose our cause.”

Packed calendar of events

There’s plenty to get involved in with Blackpool Scout District this year.

We cater for the needs of over 1,000 young people from the age of six to 25, supported by over 250 adult leaders and young leaders, and, the support network of SASU.

We have an enormous calendar of activities and events to make Blackpool District one of the busiest districts in the West Lancashire Scout Council.

Activities coming up include remembering our founder’s Birthday in February, Swimming Gala in March, and a St George’s Day Dinner and Dance at Blackpool Football Club in April.

There will be trips abroad such as the World Jamboree in California in July and August, international camps in Austria and Uganda as well as weekends away closer to home at Mowbreck campsite and the County Camp Site at Waddecar.

An extensive training package is given to new leaders, and those who may be thinking of rejoining the movement following personal or work commitments, with experienced mentors to help and guide you on through the training programme

So, what are you waiting for? Visit www.blackpoolscouts.org.uk