Scouting Snapshots

Young scouts are working with leaders to shape their adventures

As Scouts, we believe in preparing young people with skills for life.

We encourage our young people to do more, learn more and be more. Each week, we give young people the opportunity to enjoy fun and adventure while developing the skills they need to succeed, now and in the future.

We’re talking about teamwork, leadership and resilience – skills that have helped Scouts become everything from teachers and social workers to astronauts and Olympians.

We believe in bringing people together. We celebrate diversity and stand against intolerance, always. We’re a worldwide movement, creating stronger communities and inspiring positive futures.

Youth Shaped Scouting is one of the pillars of Scouting, and in Blackpool we have a busy year ahead to ensure that young people work in partnership with adults to shape their adventures. In February, You Shape month is back and this year we have a full week to support young leaders in the district.

Mission Possible week is when we focus on supporting our 14 to 18-year-old young leaders in completing their missions, gain confidence and become an integral part of the scouting leadership team in their group.

We are looking forward to continuing the work in 2019.

Four determined Beavers succeed in their bid for bronze

Four Blackpol Beaver Scouts are celebrating receiving their Bronze Award.

The youngsters from the 45th Blackpool Beaver Scout Colony, based at St Christopher’s Parish Centre, Hawes Side Lane, South Shore, were presented with the Chief Scout Bronze Award at their Christmas party last month.

In the presence of the colony, leaders, and very proud parents and family members, Jane Platt – the Assistant District Commissioner responsible for the Beaver Scouts Blackpool – presented badges and certificates to the youngsters, who are in the Beaver Scout Colony up to the age of eight.

Jane says these awards are one of the nicest duties in her role as commissioner, and it is so rewarding to see the smiling faces of recipients.

A spokesman for 45th Blackpool Beaver Scouts said: “What a great night. We had an investiture and four Chief Scout Bronze Awards.”

The Chief Scout Bronze Award takes more than two years to complete, from when the youngster joins the colony at the age of six before joining the Cubs.

The award consists of the following challenges: My Adventure Challenge Award/Outdoors Challenge/Skills/World/Personal/and Teamwork.

If the young person cannot complete their badges or challenges before leaving the colony, they can continue to complete their challenges in their first term as Cub Scouts.

The programme is designed as a progressive system, challenging the young people to gain their Bronze Award.

It is hoped they will work towards gaining the highest award of the Queen’s Scout Award in years to come.

Congratulations to the Beavers Scouts of the 45th Blackpool Scout Group, from everyone in the Blackpool District Scout Council.