Scouting Snapshots

Youngsters and leaders alike were in fine voice at Blackpool District Scout’s annual carol service.

Victoria Da Silva, district commissioner for Blackpool Scouts, welcomed guests at the Salvation Army Citadel Hall on Leamington Avenue in Blackpool last Tuesday.

The service was led by Joan Swan, deputy district commissioner for Blackpool District Scouts, and featured carols, readings and a procession of youngsters taking gifts to the front of the stage.

A reading was performed by Gabrielle Tax, Explorer Scout and Young Leader, then Joan invited youngsters and leaders to participate in a story performance that reflected the birth of Jesus. Beavers and Cubs sang Away in a Manger, followed by prayers and refreshments.

Victoria Da Silva said: “A huge thanks to all our sections who joined the District Carol Service, the donations were absolutely phenomenal and showed such generosity.

“These will be distributed between the Bridge Project of the Salvation Army and Holy Cross Church Soup Kitchen.”

The collection of £185 was donated to the Bridge Project. The District would like to thank Major Sandra Fisher and her officers for once again allowing us to use their Citadel facilities.

Resort Beavers get crafty

7th Blackpool Beaver Scouts enjoyed some Christmas crafts.

At a recent meeting, they were placed three groups, and were asked to colour in a Christmas tree, then baubles, make a tree out of lolly pop sticks, and green paper, and create a paper chain.

It was very much all hands on and very creative, then the youngsters were going to take them home and hang them on their own family trees.

More craft fun was planned for the following week!

All of these activities and those that took place at the 53rd Blackpool will go towards their Creative Challenge Badge for their respective Chief Scout Awards.

Brew and chat for leaders

Blackpool District Scouts held their informal monthly drop-in and ‘Talking Shop’ at the 1st Bispham Scout and Guide headquarters, on Devonshire Road, Bispham.

The event, which took place last Saturday from 10am until noon, featured various activities and information aimed at all the young leaders and adult leaders in the District.

There is no agenda, or meeting as such, just a pop in for a coffee, tea, and biscuits, to enable leaders to catch up on badges for their young members as well as information to help with welfare, safeguarding issues and recruitment.

There is also an area designated to meet the director of the Blackpool Gang Show, Darrell Shuck, so he could listen to members’ views of this year’s show and give ideas for the forthcoming show in 2019.

Training sessions also took place upstairs, along with an opportunity for leaders to look at the history of their groups, which is a fascinating feature, from the District Archives.

There was also chance for young leaders to meet the Young Leaders Coordinator to discuss forthcoming leadership training for young leaders.