Scouting Snapshots

Sun, sea and sand at fun beach sleepover

It may be the start of winter, but Blackpool District Cubs decided to have an alternative ‘Beach Party’.

The fun event was held at Layton Primary School.

Activities included making cupcakes with a beach theme.

Nichola Bonsor, said: “46 Cubs from seven groups in Blackpool District took part in a Beach Party Sleepover.

“Even though it was cold outside, the Cubs took part in a range of activities including building sandcastles, decorating pebbles and playing with frisbees.

“Many thanks to Layton School for the use of their premises.”

Troop heads to the Lakes

The 7th Blackpool Scout troop travelled by their group mini bus along with their leaders, to the beautiful surroundings of Derwent Water in the Lake District.

Scout Leader Stewart Swan said: “The troop enjoyed a Friday to Sunday camp at Ashness Bridge Derwent.

“Nine Scouts and two leaders using tent/hut accommodation, carrying gear, food and drinking water up 200 metres from a car park to the site. The purpose of the weekend was to get out and do some walking, cooking and gelling as a troop.

“A good, and different, time was had by all.

“It was all helped by some great weather.”

Festive crafts start for Cubs

The festive fun has begun among Blackpool District Scouts.

And 53rd Blackpool Cubs, based at Tarnside Community Centre, are already feeling the Christmas spirit.

On a Monday evening they held a crafts night and created their very own Father Christmas with small pieces of multi-coloured felt, wobbly eyes, glue, with various glitter shades and shapes of stars.

The leaders had already cut out the shape of the body, and it was left to the imagination of the youngsters, aged between eight and 10.5, to do their own thing.

A great time was had by all.

Meanwhile, tomorrow sees the Blackpool District Scout Council Annual Carol Service to be held at The Citadel, Salvation Army, at 6.45pm, with the traditional carols, and readings followed by refreshments.

Proceeds go to the needy in Blackpool.