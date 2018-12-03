Scouting Snapshots

Lots of mini Santas, elves and fairies came together recently at the Fylde Scout Headquarters for a special sleepover.

The youngsters and leaders gathered for the West Lancashire Cub Scouts Santa Sleepover 2018.

They enjoyed a Christmas dinner with all the trimmings and crackers as well as a variety of games and a visit from Father Christmas, when the children received a gift.

The groups also dressed up in festive attire such as elves and reindeers or donned their Christmas jumpers especially for the occasion.

Ann-marie Fisher, assistant county commissioner for West Lancashire Scout Council, who is responsible for the Cub Scout Section, said the event was a great success.

She added: “The annual Santa Sleepover for West Lancs Cub Scouts took place at Fylde District HQ over the weekend.

“Lots of Cubs from Blackpool and all over the county took part; decorating trees, making paperchains, lots of games and Christmas crafts!

“A full Christmas lunch was enjoyed by all and they even had a visit from the big guy himself! Santa and his reindeers descended for a flying visit. This is the fifth year that county has held this event and it proves to be just as popular as ever!”

Fun at the Christmas fair

President of the Blackpool District Scout Council, Coun Lily Henderson, ran a table at the St Christopher’s Parish Church Christmas Fair last Saturday afternoon.

Coun Henderson’s passion for Scouting knows no bounds in helping and assisting our young people to achieve their goals in life.

St Christopher’s has very kindly allowed the Blackpool District Scout Council to use their facilities for many coffee mornings to raise funds for our young people attending in the past, present and future to fulfil their ambitions and attend international camp far and wide.

Our President sold various gifts on the Scout Table at the fair.

Festival was a real tweet!

Christmas trees galore created a wonderland of colour at the Winter Gardens Christmas Tree Festival last weekend, and Blackpool District Scout Council was proud to have taken its place among so many other organisations.

For this year’s theme, we chose to connect with the environment, Skills for life, and the ongoing work at our District Camp, and Training Site known as Mowbreck, near Wesham.

From Mowbreck Camp site our artificial tree was covered in leaves and branches which had been collected by the wardens, within the tree we had a robins, sparrows, acorns, owls.

Nestled beneath the trees were robins feeding, and hedghogs going about their daily business, among the fallen leaves, and branches, combined with gardening tools, boots, brushes, litter pickers, the tree and surrounding area took on a wonderful interpretation of a woodland scene, and a scout necker hung on to the end of the spade handle to represent the ongoing environmental projects.

Attached to the branches of the tree, there were also pictures of activities that had taken place with groups throughout the year, along with views of the site.