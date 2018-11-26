Scouting Snapshots

When Blackpool District Scouts were invited to offer a taste of Scouting to the pupils of the Unity Academy, they jumped at the chance.

Under the leadership of Andy Marsden, the West Lancashire Scouts County Development Officer, District Leaders provided a selection of simple tasks and challenges to the youngsters at the school on Warbreck Hill Road, in North Shore, with the view to starting up a Scout group within the school.

The age range of the youngsters is between six and 14, which perfectly fell into the age of range from Beaver Scouts, Cubs, Scouts, and Explorer.

Bases ranged from making a mouse, to finger-licking decorating biscuits, toasting marshmallows over a tea light, creating construction towers from midget gems, and marshmallow, using spaghetti sticks, a host of knotting skills, and making paper planes to fly with the help of a rubber band and paper clip.

During the evening County Development Officer, Andy Marsden, held a separate meeting with the parents and guardians to inform them what Scouting can offer in the way of challenges and skills for life.

They were also invited to join a parents committee to help fund-raise.

A feast from budding chefs

The 7th and the 51st Blackpool Scout Troops battled it out in a ‘Ready, Steady, Cook’ style competition.

The challenge for the chefs was set up at the 51st Blackpool headquarters based at St Stephen’s on the Cliffs.

Four teams of three Scouts had to choose from a host of ingredients laid out on tables with a total cost £35 and then cook in relay.

They could not discuss what ingredients they wanted as a team, but could take as much as they liked individually.

By the end of the evening delicious dishes such as spaghetti bolognese and chicken curry were served up.

There were no winners, just a great fun evening!

Fighting fit for next badge

The Beavers and Cubs at the 24th Blackpool Scout Group enjoyed an evening of exercise and food as part of their Health and Fitness Challenge Badge.

The activities included taking part in at least three exercises, such skipping, doing an obstacle course, slalom relay, and crab football, as well as learning about a variety of healthy foods and making a snack to eat.

During the evening the youngsters prepared and ate toast and beans, along with a fruit salad.

They also monitored their heartbeat before and after their exercise and chatted about why the pulse races, and then slows down.

As part of their badge work, they had to promote healthy eating and exercise to others by designing a poster, acting out a sketch, or creating something digital.

Some of the activities can also go towards the youngsters’ Cook Activity Badge and the Camp Craft Badge.

The youngsters enjoy being creative and during another session they created spooky and ghoulish models out of balloons.

A brilliant time was had by all the young people at the group, which is based at Holy Cross Parish Centre, Waterloo Road, Blackpool.