Scouting Snapshots

Blackpool Cub Scouts travelled for a great day out at Bibby Farm Activity and Camp Site, near Chorley.

Assistant County Commissioner responsible for the Cub Scout programme in West Lancashire Scouts, Anne-Marie Fisher, said: “Over 200 Cub Scouts, more than 50 from Blackpool, arrived at Bibby Farm Scout Activity Centre in Chorley to try out different activities.

“They flew down the grass on sledges, zipped along on the aerial runway, tested their courage on the rope bridge and hit the target with axes, arrows and crossbows.

“The brave got on the water in canoes and tested their head for heights on crate stacking!

“And although it was chilly, the sun shined brightly.”

Action-packed challenge

The 51st Blackpool Scouts really got stuck into the Crew Challenge at Waddecar Scout Activity Centre.

Along with other Scout troops from Blackpool and West Lancashire, the youngsters aged 10.5 to 14 took part in the challenge last weekend.

The challenge has been run by the Waddecar Service Crew for more than 30 years.

The teams of three or more navigate around Beacon Fell Country Park over a three-hour period from 10am to 1pm, with each base earning teams points which are totalled together on their return to the County Scout Camp Waddecar.

Over 300 participants, including UK Guiding, got involved in the challenge.

Remembering our heroes

More than 150 members of the Blackpool District Scout Council took part in the annual Act of Remembrance and Service at Blackpool war memorial on Remembrance Sunday.

Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Explorers, Network, Young Leaders and Adult Leaders marched proudly along the Promenade, where hundreds of people had gathered.

Many other Scout groups attended their local church parade and community gatherings at Staining and Mereside.

A contingent of Blackpool Scouts joined up with their other peers from West Lancashire Scout Council for the annual visit to Menin, in Belgium, where they laid wreaths.

One wreath in particular was for Bob Wroughton, the first Scout to die in the First World War.

Many works of art using poppies were created by Blackpool District Scouts, including a fleur-de-lis – the emblem of the Scout Association – which was created by the leaders and young people of the 5th Blackpool Scout Group.

The display was put pride of place in the window of the Co-operative Funeral Offices, based on Whitegate Drive in Blackpool.