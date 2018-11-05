Scouting Snapshots

Have your say

When it comes to being forward in fashion, these youngsters have certainly got what it takes.

Youngsters from 4th Blackpool Scouts enjoyed designing and turning rubbish into outfits as part of their creative challenge badge.

They also made posters to advertise Scouting.

Diane Parkinson, Blackpool District Scout Leader, said: “The Scouts have been working on their creative challenge badge.

“They completed a number of activities including making posters advertising Scouting in their area taking part in various activities such as dance, gymnastics, cooking and music.

“ They also had a visit from a police officer who explained to them how to use the internet and social media safely and the Scouts said they learnt a lot from this.

“They spent two weeks designing and making outfits out of recycled materials.

“These were imaginative and included tropical outfits, robot and fantasy characters.

“To mark their move to @the grange, they held a trashion night – a combination of trash and fashion.

“The Scouts modelled their outfits for some invited guests, the Mayor and Mayoress, Paul Maynard MP, Blackpool District President Lily Henderson and District Commissioner Victoria Da Silva.

“All the guests enjoyed the evening and congratulated the Scouts on their achievements.”

Gold awards for Scouts

Three Blackpool Scouts have been honoured with the Chief Scout Gold Award.

The award is for youngster aged between 10 and a half and 14 and comprises of nine challenges undertaken during their time in the section, and six activity or staged badges of their choice. The challenges cover world, skills, creative, outdoors, adventure, expedition, team work, team leader and personal.

Dominik Porter, from 10th Blackpool Scout Group, along with Oscar Sutcliffe and Susie Utting, both of the 1st Bispham Scout Group, collected their awards alongside 63 Scouts from West Lancashire Scout Council Districts at the BAE Systems Academy of Skills and Knowledge.

Badges galore for Beavers

It was awards night for youngsters of the 37th Blackpool Scout Group in North Shore.

Beaver Scouts who were invested into the Beaver Colony received their group neckers and made their Promise, followed by two older Beaver Scouts who became members of the Cub Scout Section.

To complete the evening the award of the Chief Scout Bronze Award was awarded to two members of the Beaver Section, by Assistant District Commissioner for Beaver Scouts, Jane Platt.

She said: “The highlight of my role is awarding the badges and certificates and highlighting how much time and hard work is put in by the young person, their leaders and families.”

Activity badges were also handed out to youngsters in the group, which meets every Friday evening at St Paul’s Parish Hall, on Egerton Road in North Shore.

The celebration evening took place in the presence of the President of the Blackpool District Scout Council, Coun Lily Henderson, and the District Commissioner for Blackpool Scout Council, Victoria Da Silva.

Leaders of the 37th Blackpool Scout Group and lots of very proud family members also attended the celebration event.