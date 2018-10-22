Scouting Snapshots

Have your say

Towering above to win contest

Blackpool Scouts and Cubs could be forgiven for having their head in the clouds when they took on a tower challenge.

First place went to the 51st/6th team, second place was awarded to the 1st Bispham team and the 45th/10th group came third.

Phi Wheatley, spokesman for the Tower Challenge, said: “The teams are made up, ideally, of six older Cubs and six younger Scouts.

“They have to work as a team to erect the tallest, free standing radio tower out of materials that they have to purchase from the shop.

“The teams need to devise a name and create an advertisement for their new radio station.

“Each team receives £200 in ‘money’ to purchase their equipment but for every £1 they spend, the team loses five points off their score.

“The teams are judged independently and receive points.

“For very centimetre of height of tower they receive 10 points.

“For the design of their advert they receive a score out of 500 and for design of structure, teamwork, leadership and delegation of work they are marked out of 500.

“The highest score wins the challenge.

“This competition has been sponsored by a local business.”

Join the gang for a night of songs and sketches at show

Blackpool Scouts and Guides are just days away from their biggest entertainment night of the year.

The curtain will go up on the 2018 Blackpool Gang Show at the Grand Theatre on Church Street on Wednesday.

It’s an ideal family show which will celebrate summertime, friendship and magic.

There will also be a section to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Darrell Shuck, director of Blackpool Gang Show, said: “The cast of the 2018 Blackpool Gang Show are only a couple of days away from opening night.

“This year’s show sees them return to the iconic Grand Theatre right in the centre of Blackpool.

“More than 80 young and a sprinkling of not so young will be treading the boards from Wednesday, October 24 and nightly until Saturday, October 27 when they have two shows, a matinee and an evening performance.

“This year’s show sees a true variety show from a song and dance number including songs with ‘magic’ in the title, the junior gang celebrate summer with a myriad of songs about summer, add to that some traditional Ralph Reader Gang Show songs, a few sketches and a journey from audition to Broadway with all the glitz and glamour that goes with it.

“This year sees the centenary of the Armistice of the First World War.

“During this number we celebrate and remember the lives of Scouts from Blackpool who served in the Great War.

“So come along and be entertained by the Scouts and Guides of Blackpool.”

The production will feature 70 cast members.

For tickets call (01253) 290190 or visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk.