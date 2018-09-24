Scouting Snapshots

Cooking sausages, climbing and camping under the stars made for a fantastic weekend at Fylde headquarters for the 1st Bispham Scout and Guide Group.

The group enjoyed plenty of outdoor fun when they spent the weekend at the HQ, based on Queensway in St Annes.

Steve Williamson, spokesman for the groups which normally meet at their HQ on Devonshire Road in Bispham, said: “Sixty-nine 1st Bispham Rainbows, Beavers, Brownies, Cubs, Guides, and Scouts spent the weekend at Fylde HQ.

“Over the weekend they climbed, cooked sausages, and bread, fixed punctures, practised night navigation, did archery, followed a trail blindfolded, and took part in an eight-challenge competition. They also had some time to themselves to explore the woods and the campsite. Some of the youngest members slept indoors, while the older ones camped outside.

“The camp fire sing-a-long on Saturday night set the scene for bed time.

“Despite the wet weather last Saturday and Sunday, nobody got wet, but they did collect a bit of mud – sorry parents! They all had a really good time, with thanks to our volunteer leaders and some parent helpers.”

Keeping the coastline clean

As part of the British Beach Clean Up project, two Blackpool groups got involved in keeping the coastline tidy.

Young people and their leaders of the 44th Blackpool Scout Group went on to the beach and sea front to do their bit for the environment last Tuesday. On the following Saturday, the 51st Blackpool Scout Group also took part in a litter pick.

Nichola Bonsor, 51st Blackpool leader, said: “The group took part in a beach clean as part of the national beach clean campaign.

“Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, leaders and parents from the group worked together to pick up litter on the beach and the surrounding area. Despite the rain, we had a great time!”

Fund-raising for jamboree

If you do your big shop at the weekend, you may have recently come across youngsters from Blackpool Scouts on hand to pack your bags.

The Blackpool Scout Council’s young contingent from the Scout and Explorer Scout Section – who have been chosen to represent the District at the World Jamboree in the USA in 2019 and two overseas projects on Uganda and Nepal in 2018/19 – packed customers’ goods at the checkout in Morrison’s, Squires Gate Land, South Shore.

The fund-raising activity took place over the weekend of September 15 and 16, and raised an incredible amount of more than £1,300.

A big thank you to the management and staff at Morrison’s for allowing them to fund-raise within the store, and to the customers for their patience, great contribution and support for these young people.

They are about to embark on a trip of a lifetime and will bring back their stories to tell the younger people in Blackpool District Scouts, to encourage them to apply for these great adventures in the future.

These kinds of trips offer an amazing opportunity and allow young people to gain skills for life.