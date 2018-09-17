Scouting Snapshots

Volunteers celebrated for service

Blackpool District Scout Council has an amazing team of volunteers supporting weekly evening programmes, weekend activities, and annual weekly camps, as well as international support overseas.

The District has more than 250 voluntary leaders who go through a rigorous training programme of up to three years covering many modules.

Since our last celebration of achievement in 2014, more than 50 leaders have been recognised by the Chief Scout for their long service, from 15 to 60 years, with an average of between 20 to 30.

On Friday, September 9, Blackpool Scout Leaders came together at Blackpool Zoo, on West Park Drive, for the celebration of volunteers, with background music provided by our Gang Show pianist Cath Stevenson, allowing for good conversation and catch up times and memories.

The awards were given out by the District Commissioner for Blackpool Scouting, Victoria Da Silva, in the presence of the District President Coun Lily Henderson, and the District chairwoman Katherine O’Conner, with a gathering of family and friends of the recipients.

A big thank you to the management and staff of Blackpool Zoo for the use of their facilities.