Scouting Snapshots

Miles of smiles at Scout camp

Tomahawk throwing, pioneering and hikes – just some of the fun enjoyed by 51st St Stephens-on-the-Cliffs Scout Group this summer.

The group camped at Bowley International Scout Campsite, Great Harwood, for their third annual summer camp.

Amy Southern, Scout Leader for 51st St Stephen’s-on-the-Cliffs, said: “What a fantastic site it is; beautiful views, fantastic facilities and all the staff at Bowley and Wood-Sage are amazing.

“The Scouts were away for four nights taking part in a range of activities, including crate stacking, tomahawk throwing, pioneering, paracord crafts, and crossbows.

“They have worked towards their Pioneer, Nights Away, Hikes Away and Expedition Challenge Badges over the camp.”

The Scouts went on the Tolkien Trail in Green Hurst; a five-mile trail which took five-and-a-half hours to complete.

Amy added: “This walk had some amazing views of the River Ribble and Stonyhurst College. The Scouts then came back to camp and constructed a swing from pioneering poles.

“The Beavers and Cubs joined us on the Wednesday for one night. They took part in archery, zip line, wolf trail, and crate stacking.

“Seeing all of their excited faces is what Scouting is all about.”

A packed programme of fun, adventure and activities

Blackpool District Scout Council activities return with a full programme of fun, adventure, and challenges.

Weekend Working Camps take place at Mowbreck, our District Training and Camp Site, and individuals, sections and groups are being encouraged to pop down for a morning, afternoon, or evening to assist with planting of trees, bulbs, and clearing leaves.

There’s also the chance to get involved with more manual work such as building work, car park, concrete boundaries, chapel area, drainage, cultivation during the second weekend of September and October.

For football fans, our Five- a-Side Football Competition takes place at the end of September using the facilities of Blackpool Sixth Form’s pitches.

This competition is for all ages of Scouting, ranging from Beaver Scouts aged six to Explorer Scouts aged up to 18.

On Saturday, October 13, we have our second Annual PG Tower Competition, to be held at Layton Primary School. This is a competition based on a tradition from many years ago in Scouting called ‘The Link Badge’ where older Cubs and younger Scouts came together and forged links to assist the Cubs on their transition to the Scout section.

This competition is based on the construction of Blackpool Tower to test the skills, ideas, leadership, and personal challenge of the youngsters.

The team consists of three members from each section.

In the middle of October, it is our spectacular Blackpool Scout Gang Show, taking place at the iconic Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

November sees the District as a contingent pay its respects to the fallen and injured at Blackpool War Memorial Remembrance Sunday and, in December, we hold our annual Christmas Carol Service at The Citadel, Salvation Army.