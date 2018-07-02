Scouting Snapshots

Have your say

Blackpool District Scout Section held their annual Chill Out camp at Mowbreck District Scout Camp, near Wesham.

Some of the Scouts, aged 10.5 to 14, hiked to the site along with their leaders, while others came by minibus and cars.

Diane Parkinson, District Scout Leader for the Blackpool District Scout Section, said: “The camp was held at Mowbreck and 34 Scouts attended from five troops across the District.

“The idea of the camp is to be as relaxed as possible with the Scouts camping together and cooking for themselves, mainly on open fires.

“Some activities were provided for them, but these weren’t compulsory.

“The idea is to be ‘chilled’ as school has been very structured for the Scouts, particularly at this time of year, so it’s a chance for them to relax without games consoles.

“Some of the Scouts camped in hammocks in the woods.

“Scouts carried out site work at Mowbreck, which i ncluded pruning trees, mulching and planting trees.

“The Scouts really enjoyed doing their own thing.

“The Scouts also played cricket and rounders and the leaders took part in this, too.

“It was a great weekend !”

Congratulations to winners

Meet the winners of the Alan Barnes Trophy.

As reported last week, the trophy competition is held in memory of Alan Barnes, a long serving member of the 16th Blackpool Scout Group, now called the 13/16th Blackpool.

The competition recently took place at Blackpool Zoo – and here’s a photograph of the winners... 1st Norbreck Beaver Scouts.

Two hundred Beavers, from15 colonies, supported by over 60 voluntary leaders and young leaders, had a fun day visiting the Zoo, and taking part in the competition with the theme Alice in Wonderland.

Congratulations to the 1st Norbreck Beaver Scouts.

Community spirit shines

Members and leaders of the 44th Blackpool Scout Group came together to support and raise money for their local church St John Vianney fun day, situated on Glastonbury Avenue, Marton.

It was also a great time to show what Scouting does in the community.

A leader with the group said: “All the leaders at 44th have supported the church community fair.

“We helped out on the games stall and sold toys and teddies.

“Currently, we have spaces in our Cub section and Scout section.

“For more details about how to join the group, search us on Facebook 44th Blackpool Scouts.”