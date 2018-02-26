Scouting Snapshots

Have your say

Cubs had a roaring great time on zoo visit

“Zootastic” was the phrase that was given after a brilliant day out for Blackpool Cubs to Chester Zoo.

Travelling to Chester by coach, with their delicious packed lunches, they had a great time exploring the zoo.

Paul Harris, assistant Cub Scout Leader 45th Blackpool, said: “The Cubs had an amazing time at Chester Zoo learning about different habitats and endangered species.

“They especially enjoyed meeting the baby Black Rhino and Bat cave!

“The trip included more than 200 Cubs from West Lancs and was a fantastic opportunity to learn, meet other Cubs and most of all have a lot of fun!”

Ann-Marie Fisher, assistant County Commissioner for West Lancashire, said: “It started off as a drizzling day but sunshine shortly appeared as more than 200 Cub Scouts from all over West Lancashire descended on Chester Zoo last Saturday.

“The Cubs spent the day seeing lots of different animals including lions, tigers, penguins, rhinos and meerkats.

“The Cubs and leaders had a fantastic day and there were lots of sleepy heads on the way home!”

Celebrating life of Chief Scout

Over the next couple of weeks many Scout groups and districts throughout the country and internationally will recognise the leadership and inspiration of our Founder Robert Baden Powell.

We recognise the Chief Scout of the World on his birthday on February 22, along with his wife Lady Olave, World Chief Guide who also shares the same date of birth as her husband.

Last Monday evening, three groups held a service of remembrance and celebration of our Founder, these being the 51st Blackpool, 1st Norbreck, and the 1st Bispham.

As part of the evening, many of the young people received awards for activities, and challenges.

District Commissioner for Blackpool Scouts, Victoria Da Silva, also had the pleasure of presenting a Five Year Service Award to Victoria Scobie, a Chief Scout Commendation for Good Service to Susan Walker, and The Award of Merit for outstanding services to Scouting to Nicola Bonsor.

All three leaders were from the 51st Blackpool Scout Group, based at St. Stephen-on-the-Cliffs, in North Shore.