Scouting Snapshots

Hardy youngsters take on explorer challenge

Quite often districts hold an activity called the “Link Camp” to bring older Cubs and younger Scouts together so they can learn from each other and, for the older Cubs, to get taste of lifestyle when they join the Scout troop.

So recently the West Lancashire County Scout and Explorer Scout leaders produced for the first time a joint day’s activity at their County Camp and Training Site.

Fifteen scouts and 14 Explorer Scouts came together at Waddecar, along with other Scouts and Explorers from the seven other districts in West Lancashire Scouting.

The groups were all split up with six people in each team, they all then left Waddecar and worked together to find the location that had been set for them.

Once they found their location they had to take a picture by mobile to prove they had been there, but to make life a bit more difficult there were four teams of leaders tracking them.

The day was muddy, rainy, windy and snowy, but that didn’t deter these future Bear Grylls.

On return to the camp site, they all enjoyed burgers and onions.

Donations needed for Scouts’ party for the Over-60s

The Scouts have decided to hold an Over-60s community event, which they have taken on themselves after the leaders gave them a challenge as part of their personal challenge award.

The event will be held on Saturday, December 16 at 1st Staining Scout hut between 11am and 3pm.

It’s all part of the Chief Scout Gold Award Seven Challenges, one of which is based on supporting the community.

The event will consist of chocolate bingo, music performed by the Scouts, raffle and refreshments such as mulled wine and mince pies, tea, coffee, soup, hot chocolate and much more.

For this event to happen the Scouts have designed their own posters to put in local shops, and flyers which they have letter dropped off in various locations around the village.

However they are relying on donations of chocolate for the bingo and any raffle prizes that people may have lying around.

Carol service joy

Blackpool District Carol Service took place at the Salvation Army Citadel.

The young people and their leaders, representing the 29 groups in Blackpool, along with parents filled the Citadel to overflowing.

The District was pleased to welcome our District Scout President Councillor Lily Henderson MBE, and the Rev Hannah Boyd, accompanied by Church Warden George Turner from St Mark’s Church in Layton, along with other Scouting dignitaries.

The Carol Service was opened with a welcome from the District Commissioner for Blackpool Scouts Victoria Da Silva, who then passed onto Emma Hornby, The Assistant District Commissioner for Activities who led the service, with the support of our young people reading poems, and reading from the Gospel of St Luke.

The usual Christmas songs were sung with enthusiasm and gusto, such as Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer, Away in a Manger, and Starry Starry Night.

The Theme of the service was Advent and the countdown to Christmas Day, with lots of interaction between Emma Hornby and the younger members of the Scout District.

All groups were invited to support both local charities including St Mark’s Church, whose parish church runs the Well Being Cafe by donating food and household items.

The district has also been asked to provide a helping hand with an ongoing project in a region of Nepal.

It was a great turn out, and thank you Blackpool District Scouts for donating items and money to the charities and good causes.

Following the service, mince pies, teas, coffee, and soft drinks were served by members of the “Scout Active Support Unit”.