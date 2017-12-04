Scouting Snapshots

Thanks to volunteers for work at Mowbreck

Adult Voluntary Scout Leaders gave up another weekend of their time to make even more major improvements to the Blackpool District Scout Camp and Training facilities, Mowbreck Camp Site.

Based on Mowbreck Lane, Wesham, the site enables camping and training facilities to be available all year round

Although the field and surrounding woodlands were muddy after the rain of the previous 24 hours, dozens of new saplings were planted and old trees, their leaves, and lots of undergrowth were cleared away.

In another part of the camp, improvements were made to large working containers, which are used as a refreshment hut, dry quarters, meeting room, and a place to store all forms of equipment.

Mowbreck is also an excellent training facility for Scouts who are undertaking training for international camping visits, such as the World Scout Jamboree, and those undertaking their Chief Scout Gold, where one of those challenges is to prepare, plan and put into action a hike.

A big thank you to those leaders who turned up this weekend, giving their time and energy, and, in particular, to Louise and Tony Ashworth, Volunteer Wardens of Mowbreck Camp Site.

For further details please log on to www.Blackpoolscouts .org.uk, and link to Mowbreck Camp Site.

Platinum award for Olivia

Every young person in the Scout movement is challenged to attain their Chief Scout Award.

The youngsters work towards it from the Beaver Scout Section called the ‘Bronze Award’ through to the highest youth award, the ‘Queen’s Scout Award’.

So Blackpool District Scouts are extremely delighted that Olivia Hanby has been awarded the ‘Platinum Award’ by Chief Scout Bear Grylls.

Olivia, 16, is in the Tenxing Unit of the Explorer Scout Section for those aged 14-18.

It is an incredible achievement to undertake over a four-year period of hard work. She has completed several nights away, four of which must be camping, and various challenges such as a physical activity and helping a community project.

Olivia joined other Explorer Scouts from across West Lancashire County at the Salvation Army Worship Centre, Preston, to receive her award in front of proud parents and family members.

Gail Stanley, West Lancashire County Scout President JP, presented the certificates .

Well done to Olivia – Blackpool District Scout Council congratulates you!

Christmas tree with a twist

For the third year running, Blackpool District Scouts were delighted to be invited to take part in the Christmas Tree Festival, held in the Derham Room, at the Winter Gardens.

As time was of the essence, due to such a packed programme of activities in Blackpool District Scouts, it was down to me, as promotion and publicity officer, to create something that would resemble a tree with decorations, but also to be informative about the great times we have in Scouting, and how to join.

So with a little help from my wife Dorothy (who is a member of the Scout Active Service Unit) and Stewart Swan, assistant district commissioner for Scouts, we decorated the tree in pages of Scouting Snapshots from The Gazette.

We were among over 50 other participants from all over Blackpool. The festival included a Santa’s Grotto, A Tree of Remembrance, Tombola Stall, and a Goodies Stall.

The room looked like a dream come true for those who love Christmas trees!

Thank you to Elaine Smith and to your friends of the Winter Gardens Trust, for being so supportive.

We’ve already got ideas for next year!