Scouting Snapshots

Stepping back in time to scoop up new badges

Scouts travelled from the North West to the North East for a weekend of adventure.

The youngsters, aged 10.5 to 14, along with their leaders, travelled from the headquarters at the 1st Norbreck Scout Group to Durham.

Activities included learning the art of archery, under expert instruction given by one of the Framwellgate Moor Leaders.

In an action-packed weekend, the troop also visited Durham Cathedral and the city centre, with an extended visit to Beamish for a fascinating look at the early 1900 century town, which included the railway, mines and works, the workers cottage, Methodist Chapel, school and farm.

They also had a look at an old fun fair, a Short Railway and listened to the Youth Church Army Band playing some seasonal music.

Then they had the opportunity to visit some old shops and spend their pocket money before travelling back home to Blackpool.

Assistant District Commissioner for the Scout Section Stewart Swan, who accompanied them, said: “A good time was had by all.

“The visit to Durham will also go towards many of their badges and challenges, such as meeting others and finding out about a different community.”

A lesson in Scout traditions

The 53rd Blackpool Cub Scouts based at St Monica’s Church, Mereside, enjoyed learning by doing a Christmas Activity.

One group spent some time creating their own Christmas cards while the second group spent time learning different knots with string and small pieces of trees branches as instructed by Louise Ashworth, a member of St Monica’s Church and the Scout Active Support Unit in Blackpool District.

The youngsters were also taught how to handle and maintain hand axes properly.

Each group of youngsters had the opportunity during the evening to have a taste of each of the activities at the different bases.

Further details of the group can be found on www.blackpool scouts .org.uk

Evening of fun and friends

They 37th Blackpool Beavers and Cubs held a joint meeting at the headquarters at St Paul’s Parish Church Hall in North Shore with fun and games to mark Children in Need.

They enjoyed colouring in a face of Pudsey, as well as decorating plain digestive biscuits with Pudsey’s face on them for a yummy treat afterwards.

The meeting started with the Beaver Scouts opening ceremony which includes holding hands in a circle, saying together the Beaver Scout Promise “of helping one another , to be good friends, and to love God”.

This was followed by the Cub Section opening their meeting with the Cubs standing to attention whilst the flag was unfurled to mark the start of the evening activities.

The 37th Blackpool Scout Group meets on a Friday evening with Beavers Scouts meeting at 6.15pm, followed by Cubs, and Scouts.

For further details visit www.blackpool scouts .org.uk