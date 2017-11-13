Scouting Snapshots

Explorers dig into camp work

Blackpool District Scout members enjoyed a fabulous weekend getting stuck into a hands-on adventure. The young people, all aged 14 to 18, spent the weekend at Great Tower Scout campsite in Cumbria, where they took part in a variety of environmental projects such as removing dead trees and building a tunnel.

Jonathan Cooper, assistant Explorer Scout leader, said: “Blackpool Explorer Scouts from Tenzing and Tigers units joined Explorers from across the West Lancashire county in volunteering at the Great Tower Scout campsite near Newby Bridge in Cumbria.

“The West Lancs contingent were also joined by a unit of Venture Scouts from Dublin.

“The Explorers took part in projects including the removal of dead trees from a neighbouring site, chipping the trees to make flooring for the activity areas and building a tunnel to protect a new pipe system.

“While all the projects were completed successfully, it was not all work and no play for the Explorers, who also found time for traditional Scouting activities, including singing round the campfire.”

District Scouts pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday

Every year, Blackpool District Scout Council is represented by a large contingent of leaders and young people to pay their respects on the Sunday nearest to November 11.

We support the veterans and their families at Blackpool’s war memorial and hand out the service sheets to the attendees of the service.

In preparation for yesterday’s services, groups carried out poppy craft activities.

The 53rd Blackpool Cubs, based at St Monica’s Church Hall, prepared a wreath. The wreath was taken to a Service of Remembrance led by the Rev Linda Tomkinson, Pioneer Minister for Freedom Church, Mereside, yesterday where the whole community had been invited to attend.

At the meeting of the 23rd Blackpool Scout Group, based at St Mary’s Church Hall, the Beaver Colony also made a wreath, covering it with poppies and leaves that they had cut out themselves. They also held a two-minute silence.