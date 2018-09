We delve into the archives to step back in time and take a look at scouting on the Fylde coast.

From cubs and beavers, to boy and girl scouts and scout leaders, the area has always had a proud tradition of scouting.

During the 33rd anniversary celebration of the 11th Lytham St Annes Congregational Scout group, A F Haley received the Queen's Scout Badge from the assistant county commissioner (North West Lancs), Mr J C Walker, in 1963. Between them is the group scoutmaster Mr W A Pirnett and right, district senior scout leader M J Nichols

The uniforms and activities might have changed over the years, but the principles upheld and community work carried out by the scout movement have not.

Maybe Memory Lane readers will recognise themselves or their friends from some of our historical pictures.

Members of the 27th Blackpool, South Shore Baptist Scout Group, pictured at the start of their journey to Ulster for camp, in August 1958

Pictured are the 1st Clifton Scouts Lion Patrol, who won the coveted National Patrol Camping Award, following a roaring success in a national camping competition, in May 1988. The prize winning patrol was shortlisted after a successful camp at Waddecar Scout Camp, near Beacon Fell, and was judged following a detailed questionnaire. From left: Matthew Hogan (assistant patrol leader), Alistair Penman, Andrew Mansfield (patrol leader) and Richard Benson

Members of the 2nd Blackpool air scout group spent a week at barracks at RAF Church Fenton, near Tadcaster, in 1989 where they took part in work experience and leadership exercises

Members of the 2nd Blackpool Air Scout group, crossing one of the obstacles on the assault course, at RAF Shawbury, near Shrewsbury, in an attempt to obtain the fastest time on the course, in March 1986.

A party of scouts from Cairo tour Fleetwood fish dock in 1963. They were on an exchange visit with the 1st Preesall Troop. With them Mr H Williams, British Railways guide

With their new colours after a dedication service at Park Street Methodist Church, Lytham, are Cubs of the 8th Lytham St Annes pack, in October 1964. With the Rev Alan Whittle, who conducted the service, is the retiring lady Cubmaster Mrs M Harris

A group of Blackpool Scouts are on the trail again ' thanks to a little help from British Nuclear Fuels. BNFL apprentices at Salwick built a new framework for 1st Norbreck Scout Group's trailer just in time for the annual camping holiday. Pictured, from left: Eric Banks ' apprentice training instructor, Christopher Maudsley ' apprentice, Peter Calderbank ' apprentice, mrs Babara Wade, Mr Eaves, David Cottam ' apprentice, Jim Cartmell ' apprentice training instructor

Scouts from 4th Poulton waiting for inspection, during a camping skills contest, in October 1987