SCORCHIO: June was Lancashire's hottest since 1940

Sunseekers have been blessed by the hottest June in Lancashire since the war years.

The Met Office has revealed the county has experienced the warmest temperatures over the month of June for 78 years.

Average maximum temperatures in the region measured 20.7°C making it the second warmest June since records began in 1910.

Lancashire’s June record was only beaten in 1940, when average temperatures reached a staggering 21.4°C.

And experts at Lancaster University’s Hazelrigg Weather station say temperatures for the hottest individual day in June came very close to the hottest ever recorded, hitting 28.2°C on June 28 - the hottest June day was recorded on June 18, 2000 at 28.4°C.

Data released by the experts also shows that residents enjoyed 262 hours of sunshine over the month making it the sunniest June in 43 years.

The blistering heat at the start of this year’s summer has sparked comparisons to the summer of 1976, which led to hosepipe bans, melting road surfaces and wildfires across the region.

In 1976, the heatwave lasted for three months and caused a severe drought across the UK.

United Utilities is urging people to conserve water wherever possible, with many residents expecting a hose-pipe ban to be imposed.

Dr James Heath of the Lancaster Environment Centre said: “What makes all this the more remarkable is that these figures were reached in spite of the sudden arrival of “Storm Hector” on June 13-14, introducing a week or so of much fresher, more changeable conditions.”