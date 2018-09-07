Schools bosses have no idea about the world of work

In respect of parents taking children on holiday during term time, my son in-law works in the glass container industry which is a 24-hour, 365-days-a-year concern.

He cannot choose the dates of his holidays as the plant has to remain open all year. The company he works for tells him when his holidays have to be taken so consequently his holidays

sometimes fall in term time. If he did not take my grandchildren out of school, it could be up to four years before he could enjoy a family holiday together.

I have heard people say “every school day matters”.

But, if so, why are schools closed when we get a light dusting of snow?

This does not happen in Scandinavia.

Using the same criteria, why are my grandchildren starting back to school one day late so that teacher training can take place?

Surely this could take place in the six-week holiday as the teachers are still on full pay in this period.

The people who make and enforce these rules work in a closeted work place and have little idea of what the real world of commerce is all about.

M J Thompson

Address supplied