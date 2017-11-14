School responds to fears over park pervert

The head teacher of a school close to a park where a man made lewd comments towards a young girl has reassured parents that child safety remains a top priority.

Layton Primary School issued a warning to parents last week after a ‘suspicious’ man was seen in Kingscote Park at around 5pm on Thursday.

The man approached a 10-year-old girl, who was playing with her friends, and ‘implied that he wanted to see an item of her clothing’.

The girl refused and left the area. The incident was later reported to the police by her family.

Layton Primary School head teacher Jonathan Clucas said: “In 11 years of headship in Blackpool, this is the first incident I have come across of this nature.

“Within school, we place a high priority on pupil safeguarding, as highlighted within the recent OFSTED report, and the children in question responded in an entirely appropriate way, by refusing the request.

“Parents were supportive in notifying the school immediately following the incident, and school took appropriate action according to policy and procedure, by discussing the issue with the children involved and by sending a letter to parents requesting their support in remaining aware of safety when children are walking to and from school.

“Our aim is to respond in an appropriate way in order to ensure children are safe and secure, and to ensure children know how to keep themselves safe in a variety of situations.”

He added: “This incident, as far as we are aware, is an isolated one and has not been raised prior to, or since that occasion.”

The man is described as white with a slim build. Police described the incident as ‘suspicious’.