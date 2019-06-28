School has the spirit of the Sixties

Children at a Poulton school wound back the clock to the Swinging Sixties with a music festival featuring some of the decade’s greatest hits.

Pupils at Breck Primary School, Fouldrey Avenue, took to the stage with songs from The Beatles, the Jackson Five, The Foundations, The Archies, and Neil Diamond at ‘BreckFest’ - their annual musical bonanza - on Thursday.

Pupils, parents and staff take part in BreckFest at Breck Primary School to celebrate 50 years, singing songs from 1968 and dressing in sixties clothes. Teacher Kirsty Churchhouse.

This year’s festival was one of the biggest and best yet, as the school celebrated its 50th birthday.

Head teacher Cheryl Brindle said: “We have spent some time looking at our history leading up to a creative week dressed up in 60s clothes.

“The school dinner menu has been focused on things children would have been given for dinner in 1969. We’ve had corner beef fritters, chicken ala king, fish and chips and also chicken tikka, because in the late 60s it became quite a common thing.

“This week, all of the classes have focused on elements of the 60s and 70s, from sportings heroes to world-wide things like the Vietnam War.

Pupils, parents and staff take part in BreckFest at Breck Primary School to celebrate 50 years, singing songs from 1968 and dressing in sixties clothes. Pictured are Isobelle, Charlie and Ava Downham.

“We have looked at fashion and the children have designed their own clothes out of recycled materials.

“We have an annual BreckFest every year. Families come to school at the end of the day, they bring picnics and sit outside with their children.

“Every child in the school from two to 11 has learned a whole list of songs from the 60s - with dance moves.

“At our school we have a 30-minute drop-off each morning where we do a wake-up and shake-up and sing songs, so they love to perform and they’re very confident. They couldn’t wait to get up on the stage.”