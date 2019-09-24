Sausages anyone? Cafe for dachshunds comes to Blackpool

Smart sausage dogs raised the ‘woof’ at one of the only cafes especially for dachshunds.

Around 80 canine guests chowed down on ‘pupcakes’ and enjoyed ‘puppuccino’ and ‘pawsecco’ at the Pup Up Cafe at Revolution, on Market Street, Blackpool, on Saturday, while owners got the chance to meet other doggy enthusiasts.

Picture by Julian Brown 21/09/19''Josie Hipkriss and Tilly''Dachshund Cafe at Revolution Blackpool

Cafe founder Marcus Ackford, 25, from Devon, said: “We had around 40 sausage dogs a session, which was a good turn-out, and everyone seemed to have fun.

“Dachshunds get along very well with their own breed. A lot of people attending said their dogs are usually quite shy, but they really come out of their shell with their own breed.

“It was a vreally nice venue for it and there was a lot of space for the dogs to run around in. I’m hoping we can come back in a few months time and do another one.”

As well as enjoying tasty treats, dachshunds could frolick in a ball pit at the cafe and run off-lead with other well-behaved dogs.

Picture by Julian Brown 21/09/19''''Dachshund Cafe at Revolution Blackpool

Meanwhile, their owners could browse stalls filled with doggy merchandise and pose with their pets for photographs.

Marcus, who runs the Pup Up Cafe with his partner Chloe, 23, was inspired by his own dachshund, Peaches.

He said: “This was our first event in blackpool so we were looking forward to it, and it didn’t disappoint.

“It was also the first event we’ve had where we didn’t have to clean up any accidents, so they were very well-behaved dogs!

Picture by Julian Brown 21/09/19''Sisters Zoe (7) and Phoebe (11) Lyons with Lola''Dachshund Cafe at Revolution Blackpool

“Itwas also the first one where we haven’t had a queue of barking dogs outside. They were very quiet.”