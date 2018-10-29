Samaritans support World Mental Health Day

Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde Samaritans have been doing their bit to support World Mental Health Day.

Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50 and so to spread the message that help is out there for anyone who needs it, volunteers decided to approach a local business where a large percentage of its work force are men between the ages of 25 and 55.

Lancashire Renewables, with two large industrial plants in Thornton and Leyland, fitted the bill.

Having one of its employees, Stephen Fenney, a five-year Samaritan, working at both plants enabled the project to get off the mark.

Two presentations, one at each site, were held which highlighted the role.

Depression played in suicides. John Watters, operations and maintenance manager at both sites, said: “We originally hoped that some interest would be shown.

“By stopping at both plants we were able to give a large number of staff the opportunity to attend.

“We were staggered at how the presentation resulted in so much positive reaction and discussion within all levels of staff employed at both sites.”

Such was the interest a third presentation has been planned and interest shown from two sister companies within the Renewables field has resulted in a number of more requests being received by Samaritans.

The World Health Organisation recognises World Mental Health Day on October 10 every year.

Blackpool Samaritans had a stand at the recent Mental Health Fair at Weeton Camp where they were able to talk to the soldiers there.