This car ended up on its side on a grass verge after a crash near Pilling.

Police and rescue crews were called to the crash scene on the A588 Lancaster Road, near Pilling, on Sunday afternoon.

The road was closed and detours are in place using Backsands Lane into Pilling and from Lancaster Road via Horse Park Lane.

Wyre police have asked drivers to avoid the area while the crash scene is dealt with.