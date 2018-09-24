Runners go extra mile

It’s called the Great North Run – and five Fylde runners showed how truly great they are when they raised thousands of pounds for Blackpool Carers Centre.

Sian Howarth, Sharon Mulvaney, Kerry Byatt, Andrew Bettridge, and Michael Vincent raised £3,201 for Blackpool Carers Centre on Newton Drive when they took on the 13.1 mile event, which stretches from Newcastle to South Shields.

Andrew said: “I’ve done a number of half marathons now but this was definitely the hardest one to date.

“The temperature and the course with its long roads made it challenging, but I was really proud to have completed the world’s biggest half marathon.

“It meant a lot running for the Carers Centre because they help so many people across the town.”

Head of fundraising Terri Hodkinson said: “We’re so proud of all our fundraisers!

“Competing in the world’s largest half marathon is quite an achievement, but to raise so much money to support carers in Blackpool makes it all the more impressive.”