RSPCA gives microchip advice after a missing Blackpool cat is nearly rehomed

Feline owners are being advised to get their animals microchipped after a cat was nearly re-homed because its owner could not be found.

Tender Paws had rescued what they believed to be a stray cat and it took more than a week for the owner to come forward. Chrissy Walsh, a volunteer at the South Shore rescue team, said the cat was nearly re-homed when it could have been reunited with its ownmuch quicker with a microchip.

She said: “We had the cat for over a week but it could have been back home within 24 hours if the cat had a microchip.

“It also meant went we had to feed the cat for a week, which comes out of our costs.”

The RSPCA says that microchipping is very important and shouldn’t be neglected. An spokesperson said: “It is terribly upsetting when a pet goes missing and microchipping is something we do recommend to help owners trace their lost pets.

“Sadly thousands of pets are lost every year but microchipping is the best way of helping reunite them with their owners. While collars and tags can get caught or removed – microchipping identifies pets permanently and effectively.”

It’s a legal requirement to have any dog over the age of eight weeks microchipped and to make sure all details are up-to-date but there is currently no legal requirement for cats.