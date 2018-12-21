RSCPA return Fuffy the South Shore cat home for Christmas

Christmas came a few days early for a South Shore cat after she was reunited with her owner following an appeal in The Gazette.

Fuffy, the four-year-old white moggy, was rescued by the RSPCA after getting injured on a wheelchair ramp.

She was rescued from a wheelchair ramp on December 10.

Her owner Becky Amsell, 48, of Sunnyhurst Avenue, thought the feline, named by her granddaughter Mary Jane who couldn’t say Fluffy, had gone missing.

She said: “Sometimes Fuffy can disappear for a few days but after six days I really started to worry and the grandkids were so upset.

“I began wandering the streets looking for her and ringing round the vets but there was no joy.”

Fuffy had got her leg trapped between two metal sections on a wheelchair ramp opposite Becky’s house and was left hanging from one leg. Fortunately she was not fully suspended and she could support herself. She was found on December 10.

Fuffy is home in time for Christmas.

Becky finally discovered Fuffy after her friend saw a Gazette article on Facebook.

She said: “My friend rang me and told me to look at The Gazette’s article saying ‘that’s Fuffy’. It was such a relief to see her again and in time for Christmas as well."

Fuffy was reunited with Becky thanks to RSPCA inspector Carl Larsson (inset) who said he was glad to bring Fuffy home for Christmas. He said: “It was a real freak accident, but it is really good that she can be home with her family for Christmas.

"There was an initial worry that she could have lost one of her legs but she has made progress and is starting to regain the use of it. She will need ongoing treatment for a few months though to fully recover.”