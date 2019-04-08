Royal visit 2019: Prince Charles to visit Cumbria today

Have your say

The Prince of Wales is spending the day in Cumbria on Monday less than a week after his visit to Wigan.

Charles begins his visit in Carlisle, touring the Pirelli Tyres factory to celebrate their 50th anniversary at the site.

Prince Charles meets people from a variety of groups at The Old Courts, Wigan last week.

He will be accompanied by the Italian ambassador to the UK Raffaele Trombetta and Marco Tronchetti Provera, chief executive officer of the Italian firm.

The plant in Carlisle is Pirelli's main production site in the United Kingdom and employs about 900 people.

Charles will open Windermere Jetty Museum of Boats, Steam and Stories in Bowness, following a £20m development by Lakeland Arts.

The museum tells the story of 200 years of boats, boating and boat-building in the Lake District.

Later the royal visitor will meet the Langdale Ambleside Mountain Rescue Team, tour the team's base in Ambleside, speak to volunteers and watch a rescue demonstration.

Charles' final visit of the day will be to the Hawkshead Relish Company, an award-winning, family-run business, making artisan preserves, relishes and chutneys based in a sixteenth century barn in Hawkshead.