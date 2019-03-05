Royal fever hits Blackpool ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit

Last minute touches have been made in Blackpool ahead of the Royal visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - William and Kate - are visiting Blackpool to learn about how the resort is tackling social and mental health problems faced by people in Britain today.

The Duke and Duchess will be visiting a number of places in Blackpool.

Volunteers at Revoe Park Community Garden have been planting up and preparing for the Royal couple who will be making their final visit of the day to the park.

Fathers at The Centre for Early Child Development were also tidying the centre’s ‘Community Shed’ ahead of the Royal visit.

Blackpool Civic Trust chairman and former resort MP, Joan Humble, said she was looking forward to seeing the couple.

She said: “My husband and I are heading down to the Comedy Carpet to get lots of photos for the Civic Trust.

“It is great they are visiting Blackpool and I hope they enjoy themselves.”

However, the Comedy Carpet remained barrier free this afternoon. The couple are expected to greet crowds there following a visit to Blackpool Tower, their first engagement of the day.

Blackpool’s Town Cryer Barry McQueen said he is intending to join the crowds on the Promenade in his official outfit.

He added: “I can’t wait to see them. I’ve met the Her Majesty the Queen before and a Royal visit to Blackpool is certainly a special occasion that I wouldn’t miss at all.”

The timing of the couple’s schedule was also revised slightly yesterday. They will arrive at the Tower at 12.15pm and the Comedy Carpet at 1.15pm, 15 minutes earlier than originally planned.