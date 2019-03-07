Royal chat suits former university colleague Andy to a tee

Fylde businessman Andy Tracey was delighted to have the opportunity for a brief chat with former university colleague the Duchess of Cambridge when the Royal couple visited Blackpool.

Andy, who runs the Mini-Links golf course at St Annes, was at St Andrew’s with both William and Kate and went along with wife Stacey and seven-month-old daughter Alma in a bid to briefly catch up 14 years on.

The Traceys, who married in St Andrew’s last year, prepared a greeting card addressed from Alma to the Royal couple – and had a brief chat with Kate after handing it over on his little daughter’s behalf.

“Unfortunately I missed William but Kate was delighted to receive the card and was eager to know what I was up to and how the business was going,” said Andy.

“It was wonderful how well she engaged with the public, something you only really appreciate when you see the Royals in person and she was really pleased to get the card from Alma.

“It is a shame Alma was asleep at the time but I hope William and Kate might look at the card later and you never know Alma might get a message back from the Palace. That would be lovely.”

Andy, 34, studied geography at St Andrew’s alongside William and they played in the same rugby team there .

“I fondly recall them both from uni and remember them at dances and other social occasions,” said Andy, who graduated in 2005. “At one dance, William was twirling Kate around when she slipped and her high heel hit me on the knee as I sat by the dance floor. She was quick to apologise and check I was okay.”