Royal Bank of Scotland announces 54 branches will close

Royal Bank of Scotland is closing 54 branches.
The lender said the move was linked to it not having to sell its Williams & Glyn business. It has branches in close proximity to each other and is seeking to reduce overlap.
Here is a full list of the branches affected:
RBS London, Kensington High Street
RBS Enfield
RBS Watford
RBS Kingston Upon Thames
RBS London Notting Hill Gate
RBS Eastbourne
RBS Wolverhampton
RBS Swansea
RBS Belper
RBS Cardiff Roath
RBS Prestatyn
RBS Basildon
RBS Ipswich
RBS Bournemouth
RBS Congleton
RBS Swallownest
RBS Matlock
RBS Ashbourne
RBS Darlington
RBS Chapel-en-le-Frith
RBS Pemberton
RBS Leigh
RBS Manchester Droylsden
RBS Bamber Bridge
RBS Dronfield
RBS Hindley
RBS Radcliffe
RBS Buxton High Street
RBS Bolton Harwood
RBS Poulton-le-Fylde
RBS Altrincham
RBS Formby
RBS Sheffield Ecclesfield
RBS Romiley
RBS Shaw
RBS South Elmsall
RBS Fleetwood
RBS Atherton
RBS Marple
RBS Hazel Grove
RBS Prescot
RBS Standish
RBS Partington
RBS Burscough Bridge
RBS Kirkham
RBS Ramsbottom
RBS Hathersage
RBS Parbold
RBS Adlington
RBS Maghull
RBS Croston
RBS Disley
RBS Prestbury
RBS Blackpool Talbot Square