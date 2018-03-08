Rock hero Marc Bolan celebrated as 20th Century Boy tour comes to Blackpool

Rocker, poet, king of glam, Marc Bolan is celebrated in a new tour coming to Blackpool’s Grand Theatre, from Tuesday.

20th Century Boy marks the 40th anniversary of the music icon’s untimely death in a car accident, just days before his 30th birthday.

The show features classic Bolan and T. Rex’s hits, including Ride A White Swan, Metal Guru, I Love To Boogie, 20th Century Boy.

“20th Century Boy tells the life story of the legendary Bolan and his band T. Rex, exposing some of the myths and taking the audience on a tearful yet feel-good journey through Marc’s fascinating life which was cut short by a cruel twist of fate,” a spokesman said.

“At his peak, Bolan was arguably the biggest rock star the UK had ever seen.

“Rocker, poet, electric warrior, king of glam and godfather of punk - Marc Bolan became a superstar and the press dubbed him ‘Bigger than the Beatles’.

“Before his tragic death, Bolan lived life at breakneck speed, creating a series of iconic images, a string of number one hits and an army of obsessive fans.”

Playing the glam rock legend is Olivier Award winner George Maguire, who created the role in 2011, and has gone on to achieve acclaim as Dave Davies from The Kinks in the musical biography of their work Sunny Afternoon.