Rock classics for Friday gig

Fleetwood R n B Club returns to the Steamer on Friday when the featured band is five piece Blackpool outfit Shotglass.

Formed in 2014 from ashes of Munkey Score, Shotglass perform classic rock covers spanning five decades including numbers by Thin Lizzy, Queen, ZZ Top and Foo Fighter.

Promoter Dave Mann said: “Shotglass are a versatile band of experienced musicians dedicated to performing powerful, passionate and rousing performances of rock classics.

“They made a big impression at their last gig and have a growing following in Fleetwood.

“It promises to be another memorable night.”

Music starts at 9.30pm.