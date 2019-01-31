Robbers push man off his bike in Blackpool

A man had his £1,000 bike stolen in Blackpool after he was pushed off it by two men.

The incident happened on Rigby Road in Blackpool at around 10.15pm on Sunday.

The bike is a red and white coloured Giant Anyroad 2 valued around 1000.

The man was cycling his push bike at the time, when he was knocked off the bike by two men who then stole it.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who might have spotted the red and white coloured Giant Anyroad 2 valued around £1000.

DC Moore of Blackpool Police said: "I would ask would ask anyone with any information to contact police on 101 or 01253 604153 quoting incident reference LC-20190127-1449."