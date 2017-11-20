Roads reopen after 'serious' motorbike crash

Have your say

Roads have reopened following a serious crash during which a man suffered head injuries.

Police and ambulance services were called to the Westholme Garage on Fleetwood Road, just off the M55, at around 11.05am to reports of a traffic collision involving a motorbike.

An elderly man was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services attended the scene, with diversions causing traffic queues around Singleton and on the motorway. The closure was lifted at 1.30pm.

A police spokesman said: "There was an accident on Fleetwood Road. A motorcyclist is believed to have head injuries."