Roads closed and houses evacuated as fire crews tackle major gas leak in Blackpool

Two fire engines from Blackpool and St Annes attended a gas leak near The Wembley Hotel on the Promenade at around 3.15pm today (February 1).

Firefighters evacuated neighbouring properties as a precaution before using gas monitors to assess the situation.

Cadent Gas arrived on site just after 4pm alongside Electricity North West who were called to isolate the power to the affected building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This may result in a localised power cut for a limited period," a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The gas leak was reportedly confined to the property's basement and was believed to have been caused by a "damaged internal gas pipe".

A spokesman for Cadent Gas added: "The gas supply to the property has now been isolated by our teams, which makes everything safe.

Road were closed and trams were diverted as emergency services tackled a gas leak in Blackpool (Photo credit: JC photography)

"The circumstances of what's happened are usually investigated by the other authorities involved and I am sure that's what will happen here."

Trams services were terminated at Manchester Square while emergency services worked to make the scene safe.

The Service 1 bus was also diverted via Station Road and Lytham Road as police urged residents to avoid the area.

"As routine, our teams are now doing a final check of neighbouring properties and will then leave the scene once they are content there are no further gas readings," Cadent Gas added.

Firefighters evacuated neighbouring properties as a precaution (Photo credit: JC photography)

"This was another great example of fast response by all the local emergency services to make sure everyone is kept safe."

Emergency services remained at the scene at 7.30pm while the situation was monitored.

*Photos supplied by JC photography.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.

Cadent Gas arrived on site just after 4pm alongside Electricity North West (Photo credit: JC photography)