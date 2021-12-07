Firefighters were called to secure the loose light fittings in Talbot Road at approximately midday today (December 7).

Pictures from the scene show crews used a cherry picker to access the signs outside the Ma Kelly's in order to make the scene safe.

A spokeswoman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "This incident is still in progress so I don't have all the details at this stage, but LFRS were called to the scene of a loose sign to make the area safe.

"Firefighters are using a cherry picker to access the sign and secure the scene.

"The road is currently closed."

Ma Kelly's has been approached for comment.

The incident came after 70mph winds battered the resort as Storm Barra wreaked havoc across the country.

A yellow warning for wind - which was issued by the Met Office earlier this week - came into force at 9am this morning (Tuesday, December 7) and will be in place until midnight.

Residents were warned to expect travel disruption and short-term loss of power, as well as spray and large waves in coastal communities.

