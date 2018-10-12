Road closures in Bispham planned as work to 'create more modern and safe environment' is announced - and the speed limit will also fall

The speed limit in Bispham will be lowered to 20mph as the village is upgraded "to create a more modern and safe environment for pedestrians and shoppers".

The council said pavements and roads will be re-paved and re-surfaced, and new bus shelters, benches, plants, bins, and bollards will be installed.

The work will be done in Blackpool Road, Red Bank Road, Ingthorpe Avenue, and All Hallows Road, an announcement said this morning.

No car parking spaces will be lost - and they will remain free, with the bus stops and taxi ranks will also be kept the same.

The work will start a week on Monday and take around 20 weeks to finish. A cost for the project was not immediately given but has been requested

And while the council said there will be no road closures during the "initial stages", there will be some later, with "further updates to follow".

Footpath closures will be in place but pedestrian access will be maintained at all times, as will access to properties and for deliveries to businesses, it said.

Blackpool Council's roads boss, Coun Fred Jackson, said: "This work will deliver an improved Bispham village that can be enjoyed by everyone.

"It will enhance the area and the improvements should encourage more people to come and shop in Bispham which will benefit the local economy.

“The dialogue and discussions that we have had with local businesses and residents has been positive and we look forward to completing this project for Bispham village.”