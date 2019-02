RNLI volunteers came to the rescue of the occupants of a boat after it broke down off Blackpool.

The volunteers crew from Blackpool lifeboat station was called out at 10.30am on Saturday when a 30ft boat with three people on board found itself stranded around two miles off the shore.

An RNLI spokesman said: "Our Atlantic 85 lifeboat took the vessel under tow and headed towards Fleetwood before handing the tow over to Fleetwood RNLI."