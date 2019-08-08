RNLI stands firm in face of thunderstorm

The St Annes kite festival may have been called off - but the organisers of another family event have vowed not to be put off by predicted thunderstorms.

The Lytham and St Annes RNLI open day will go ahead come rain or shine on Sunday, lifeboat volunteers have vowed.

The event was supposed to coincide with the St Annes Kite Festival, which has been cancelled by Fylde Council due to severe weather warnings from the MET office.

Live entertainment, music and children’s games will take place at the all-weather lifeboat house on South Promenade at the end of Eastbank Road, St Annes, from 11am until 4pm.

The Lytham St Annes Shanty Crew, dancers from St Annes fitness group Zumba Suzy, Britain’s Got Talent escape artist Nicky Flash children’s show, Driffwood, Izabel Howitt, Bandit, and the Karen Hunter Dancers will be performing throughout the day.

There will be a barbecue, cafe, and bric-a-brac stalls.

A RNLI spokesman said: “It is sad that the kite festival has been cancelled but we will continue and hope to give a great day out for all the family. As well as having a great time you will be helping to save lives at sea as the money raised will go to the sea charity’s funds.”