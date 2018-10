Lifeboat crews from Blackpool and Fleetwood were called out after a fishing boat’s engine failed off Cleveleys.

But the two-man fishing boat crew were rowing the craft safely to shore by the time the lifeboats arrived.

A spokesman for Fleetwood Coastguard station said: “With variable winds, there was some concern how the boat would cope without its engine, but by the time we reached Rossall Point, all was well and we weren’t required.”