Have your say

The River Wyre burst its banks at Skippool Creek this afternoon.

Following heavy rain this morning, the river spilled over into Wyre Road, off Skippool Road near Thornton.

Wyre Road was left virtually impassable

Water levels had not reached nearby homes and businesses at around 1pm, though they were rising.

Nearby Underbank Road, where a flood alert was in place overnight, was also under water.

More to follow

On the left should be a road to the local boating club, but it was swallowed by the swollen river