Review: Dean Z Empress Ballroom

Elvis tribute act Dean Z proved why he is rated one of the best in the world during this high energy performance.

From the moment he burst onto stage clad in a gold lame jacket to closing the show with a powerful version of Polk Salad Annie, he made his audience feel Elvis was actually in the building.

The star was the headline act and final performer at the three-day Elvis Celebration at the Winter Gardens.

He proved a big draw to fans with as many in the ballroom for his Sunday night set as had packed out the venue for earlier sessions in the weekend.

Dean has clearly studied his idol thoroughly - he has been an enthusiast since he was a child - and has the Elvis moves and mannerisms off to a tee.

Tackling the '68 Comeback Special, he captured even small details of the performance.

His '50s set included a debut rendition of 'I Got Stung',plus 'Love Me', 'Don't Be Cruel 'and another rarity 'There's Always Me.'

Songs from the Comeback Special included 'It Hurts Me' which he described as one of his favourites while a rock n roll medley featured 'Heartbreak Hotel' and 'Hound Dog'.

He is due back in Blackpool at the Opera House on May 19 next year.