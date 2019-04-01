Review: Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom at the Grand Theatre, Blackpool

Every single parent will surely be familiar with the following words that instantly guarantee the attention of young children - not to mention five minutes' peace.

“Somewhere, hidden amongst the thorny brambles is a little kingdom where everyone is very very small...”

Having never heard of Ben and Holly prior to parenthood, not a day goes by when my wife and I aren't transported into their Little Kingdom via our three little ones.

And it's a BAFTA award-winning Little Kingdom that comes to life in this genius stage play, from the makers of Peppa Pig.

As every child knows, Holly is a young Fairy Princess, while Ben is an Elf who flies on the back of Gaston the Ladybird.

And we're all invited to join them on this exciting, enchanting and magical musical adventure packed full of games, songs and laughter.

It was a double celebration for us, with our middle boy's birthday coinciding with Mother's Day, and I'm not sure who enjoyed it more.

Fun for all the family, very well recommended.