Rest home visit brings big grins

Elderly people at a Blackpool care home have struck up a friendship with toddlers from a neighbouring nursery.

Residents at Amber Court Care Home, in Kipling Drive, and children at Little Angels Nursery, in Fredora Avenue, have arranged to meet every Monday to bridge the generational gap, bring smiles to the faces of elderly people, and provide the youngsters with positive older role models.

Children from Little Angels Nursery regularly pay a visit to residents at Amber Court Care Home

Amber Court manager Delma Delacruz said: “I wanted to bring together the elderly and the children and bridge that division between the people in the home and the little ones.

“At first, we thought to see how the elderly people interacted with the children and encouraged them to watch the children play. We found that they really love it.

“The children are putting smiles on the residents’ faces and they are talking about it.

“The children play with them and ask them questions, and they’re free to look around the home.

Children from Little Angels Nursery regularly pay a visit to residents at Amber Court Care Home. Pictured is 3-year-old Florence North with resident champion Paul Burgess.

“It’s good for the children and it’s good for the elderly people as well. They are making an effort to get up on a morning to see the children.

“Some of our residents made a letter to the parents to say thank you for letting the children come to visit us.”

Allison Court, from Little Angels Nursery, said: “The children love going to the rest home and we thought it was a good idea to go and sing them some songs that we’re practicing for our nativity.

“I think it brightens their day, speaking to the children, and those that are able do a bit of colouring with them. It benefits the children to go and see other environments.”